A young black lady was the centre of attention after she stepped out, showcasing her very long braids

She descended a flight of stairs at a public place and deliberately walked with the braids sweeping the floor

Oyinbos could not stop staring, and some even pointed at the bold lady who made a statement with her braids

A young black lady caused a commotion in a public place thanks to her braids that were longer than usual.

The lady whose TikTok bio reads that she is a hair braider in Quebec, Canada, was out to make a statement with her braids, and she achieved it.

Her long braids swept the floor. Photo Credit: @braidsbymini

Source: TikTok

In a video that has amassed two million views on TikTok, she descended a flight of stairs rocking waist-high jeans on a black crop top and heels.

As she got to the foot of the stairs, she let go of her braids, showcasing its stunning length and allowing them to sweep the floor.

As she passed Oyinbos stared at her with one very shocked lady pointing at her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Dorcas M said:

"The best way to attract attention. It is very artistic but can never be me."

Melissa Mncube said:

''The way I would run thinking it's a snake."

steph_ny01 said:

"We need more people like her to help clean the community."

Main Knock said:

"She is beautiful but that is too much."

Eve said:

"And most people will think it is her natural hair. Lol."

user461678840749 said:

"Black Rapunzel. My gender too like wahala."

Paige said:

"This hair would be so cool in some movies like Maleficent or Avatar. Some mythical movies."

Alfred martins said:

"Who help me see that woman that was shocked as if she saw a python."

Source: Legit.ng