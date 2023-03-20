The Queen Anne neckline is gradually taking over the Nigerian fashion scene as many asoebi style lovers have embraced the trend, each adding their own twist to it.

This regal neckline was first embraced by Queen Anne of Britain herself, who popularized the look during her reign in the 1700s.

Traditionally, a Queen Anne neckline features a high collar in the back and a scoop, v-neck, or sweetheart neckline in the front.

Some ladies rocking the Queen Anne neckline. Credit: @shadiat_alasooke, @hemline_fashion

However, the look has been modernized to keep up with today’s trends. In Nigeria, the sweetheart neckline prevails.

Speaking with House of Hajjewels Couture on the increase in popularity of the style among Nigerian woman, she had this to say:

"It gives dresses elegance and sophistication in a graceful way."

Below are six looks featuring the famous neckline, to be inspired by:

Asoebi look 1

The look featured the classic Queen Anne neckline, gorgeous sheer lace long sleeves and an intricately designed corset bodice.

The bodice was bedazzled with pink pearls and the lower part of the dress had a tulle drape detailing.

Asoebi look 2

Here, this gorgeous lady keeps it simple and classy in this lowcut variation of the neckline.

The dress featured an embellished bodice with long sleeves.

Asoebi look 3

The Queen Anne neckline is pretty popular among traditional Nigerian brides.

Like many bridal asoke designs, this lady sports the classic look, exuding grace and class in the dress.

Asoebi look 4

Porsha Williams rocked a gorgeous white dress.

This look which featured a lacey side opening was also created by the same designer and she paired this look with a gold headgear and some coral beads.

Asoebi look 5

Here, this fashionista infuses lace into her brocade dress design.

The look feature black lace sleeves and a cleavage-revealing neckline.

Asoebi look 6

And finally, this lady most definitely commanded attention in this peach look.

The design which featured an exposed corset bodice and long sleeves spelled perfection!

