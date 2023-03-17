A video of a bride on her wedding day went viral on social media due to the nature of her wedding dress

In the video, the beautiful short-haired bride sported a maxi skater dress with a cute hairpiece

There are many beautiful ways to own the spotlight on your wedding day and it doesn't have to ballgowns or mermaid dresses.

One bride recently reminded wedding fashion lovers just how true this is.

Photos of the bride. Credit: @phosua_detailed

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian fashion brand, Phosua Detailed shared a video of a bride in their design and it has left fans impressed.

In the video, the bride is seen in a gorgeous white maxi skater dress with thin straps.

She paired the look with white pumps and accessorised with a gorgeous headpiece on her straw curls.

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers compliment wedding dress design

detouch_byferlyn:

"This is simple and beautiful."

itsjustonyii:

"This gown is a statement . I’ve found an inspiration."

blueprintushers:

"The kinda elegance we need for the new week."

mz_owusuu:

"Elegant!!!"

tashi_red:

"Love this dress."

lilispicy_photography:

"Simple and beautiful."

lamisi_1:

"The most beautiful."

ama_says:

"Beautiful. Classic. Chic. She’s looking elegant and I bet she remained elegant throughout the wedding. This is how clothings for special occasions should make one feel."

