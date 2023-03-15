A lady who identified herself as Matilda has gone viral after a video surfaced in which she talked about her outfit

In the video, content creator Egungun asked about the price for each item she sported in the video

The price tag she attached to each item has sparked mixed reactions, as many people believe she exaggerated the worth

Almost everyone is a fan of the luxury life, and in more ways than they like to admit, people often desire to create a perception of affluence.

A video which has since gone viral showed the moment content creator, Egungun, interviewed a young lady.

Photos from the interview session with Matilda. Credit:@_egungun

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he asked her about the cost of her ensemble and the lady identified as Matilda proceeded to give an interesting breakdown of the prices.

Starting with her hair, Matilda claimed she got the wavy bob hair for N400,000 when she was in Ghana. She added that she is from Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

For her crop top, she said it didn't cost much as she got it for N20,000.

For her 'Prada' bag, she got it when she was in Sierra Leone for N250,000, and her 'original Rolex' watch cost N400000.

This brings the total cost to N1,070,000.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to lady's outfit cost

delucious_001:

"I will just believe she is catching cruise because there no way."

viola_concept:

"Haaaaaaaaa , nawa ooo. Be like na only me deh wear 8k top and 7k jeans."

cute_seun:

"From the way she’s talking, you go know say this babe dey lie fire."

gylliananthonette:

"Slippers 1500 if you price well 800..everything for her body no reach 8k."

demi_aj:

"Everything on her body no pass 7500 girls dey lie ehn."

disturbinglagos__:

"With all the money wey she call. She still Dey use no be iPhone 6+ Dey her hand. E suppose ask how much she buy am make I hear something first."

cooldjjamstar:

"ORIGINAL ROLEX FOR 400k Oshey LINUS."

toluh_future:

"Everybody capping on the internet."

