The cast of Real Housewives of Nairobi showed up and showed out during their premiere

Showmax did a premiere of their new TV show dropping on Thursday, February 23

The Real Housewives of Nairobi's cast looked spectacular with each rocking pieces that redefined Kenya's fashion scene

Real Housewives of Nairobi's cast has left tongues wagging after they stepped out looking bedazzling for the show's premiere.

Real Housewives of Nairobi has ladies dripping in finesse. Photo: Minne Kariuki, Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherali.

Source: UGC

1. The women looked stunning

The women showed up and showed out. They had one mission, and it was to slay on the red carpet. Each star brought their A-fashion game at the premiere and their fans were pleased.

2. Sussan Kaittany serving high fashion

The entrepreneur looked dazzling in purple. She matched her look with her eye makeup which was a killer. She held her hair in a huge ponytail and accessorised it with gold jewellery.

3. Twinning looks

Sonal Maherali and Lisa Christoffersen twinned on the red carpet. They both rocked purple gowns. Sonal held her hair up in a pony and accesorised with a heavy neck chain. Lisa, on the other hand had minimal jewellery as the upper part of her dress was shimmering.

4. Vera Sidika

The socialite did not come to play with her looks on the red carpet. She mixed her purple with some touch of pink.

The feathers on her gown added flavour to it. She also rocked low shoes as she had revealed she is almost giving birth.

5. Minne Kariuki

When the Single Kiasi actress revealed she would be serving shade at the show fans were eager to see her look at the premiere.

She looked classy and hot. Minne experimented with the dress and added ruffles on the side. It also had a high cut to it, and her makeup was top-notch.

6. Amina Abdi

The MC for the show's premiere stepped out looking lovely. She rocked all pink and her hair was gorgeously held to the back. She also accessorised with silver jewellery,

Source: TUKO.co.ke