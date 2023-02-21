TikTok user, Nancy, recently went viral on social media after sharing a video of the gift she got from her mother

In the clip, which has been trending online, she is seen holding a pair of shoes with TikTok's logo on them

She revealed they came because of the many videos she shared with her mum from the app, and it has sparked funny reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mother knows best. This is something Africans are very familiar with. Just when you think our mothers can't relate with us, one gesture proves that they, in fact, pay attention.

Tiktok user, @fitnursenancy, recently got social media buzzing with funny comments after her video when viral.

Nancy shows off her 'TikTok' shoes. Credit: @fitnursenancy (TikTok)

Source: Instagram

In the TikTok video, she revealed that she got a pair of ballerina flats with TikTok's logo on them, from her mother.

According to the video, this gift came because of how often she shared TikTok videos with her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady's TikTok shoes

jhaythebrand:

"Mothers pay the best attention to details."

_oreoluwamii:

"African parents remains undefeated."

yo_aphrodisiac:

"African parents deserve a Youtube channel of their own."

_justolamide:

"No let rain meet you outside when you wear that shoe o."

village_chief:

"But the shoe fine tho."

microwebtech:

"Now that is a digital shoe from a digital mum."

Bee.demi500:

"At least your mum's super observant."

luvthteddy:

"A thoughtful mother I stan."

Reactions as model falls down after struggling to walk in high heels

Another model recently suffered a mishap at a fashion show, and the video has got people talking.

Luxury fashion house Valentino unveiled its Haute Couture SS23 collection, which saw a model tripping and falling during her catwalk.

A video posted by @lessiwore sees the model in an off-white embellished dress strutting in a pair of black pumps.

Video of models on runway in extremely low-hanging pants sparks mixed reactions

A video from Mowalola's showcase at the London Fashion Week has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The London-based fashion designer returned to the LFW and showcased a New York-inspired Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

According to Hypebeast, Mowalola drew inspiration from an apocalyptic universe, envisioning a wardrobe for the end of life on Earth while taking its audience to the future through technically-enhanced graphics that speak to the current AI generation.

Source: Legit.ng