A makeup artist went viral on social media for her impeccable skills despite having physical limitations

The beautician identified as Eniola was born with three fingers and a video showing her makeup skills has trended online

Amidst the controversy surrounding public donations for the makeup artist, many people have come to her support

A video reposted by blogger, @ms_asoebi shows a makeup artist identified as Eniola working on a client's face.

The end result sees the client rocking impressive makeup done by Eniola who was born with three fingers.

Photos of the makeup artist and a client. Credit: @ms_asoebi

Source: Instagram

The video sees her working on the face with ease and it left many people in awe.

According to the caption, there was a call for donations for Eniola who was homeless, which was unsuccessful and ended on frosty terms.

However, there has been another call for donations to help her go back to Osun state to set up a business for herself.

Check out the video below:

Internet users share thoughts about makeup artist with 3 fingers

Many people who watched the video took to the comment section to praise the makeup artist for her tenacity and skill.

ayi_bibi_mounolojis:

"And some folks got all 5 fingers and is sitting around doing nutn. Good work sis."

mowanbe:

"I’ve seen the lady at an event center before and she did a good job for people."

sweetbrigade_ng:

"Yes she's so talented ❤️"

zion_j_abah:

"I know dis girl. Did mk up 4me once in abuja nd it was nice even though d girl story no dy always add up, I sha pay her as my own little contribution 2her."

temilizzy_sweet:

"She is amazing indeed."

