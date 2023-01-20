A video of a young girl sharing her attempt at replicating Phyna's look has gone viral on social media

In the video, the girl recreates the BBNaija star's leather mini dress with a sun hat and a furry wrap

In other celebrity style news, a lady got disappointed by her tailor after requesting a look spotted on Liquorose

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna's fanbase never runs out of ways to honour their queen and this time is no different.

TikToker, @amymodel222 runs an account dedicated to recreating celebrity looks. Recently, she recreated one of Phyna's looks.

Photos of Phyna and the young girl. Credit: @unusualphyna, @amymodel222 (TikTok)

Source: Instagram

Recall a while back, the Level Up winner posted photos of herself rocking a black leather mini-dress with a sun hat and a furry wrap.

Well, the little girl replicated the look using her own accessories. In place of boots, she wore a long pair of socks ad heeled shoes. For the hat, she used a net fabric.

Check out the video below:

