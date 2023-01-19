Whether maxi, midi or mini, there is a style for every Afrocentric fashion lover out there

With the advent of the new year, more impressive ankara styles have popped up and they are stunning

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six beautiful styles to try out if you're a fashion baddie looking to slay

There are many beautiful ankara styles and zero excuses why you shouldn't try them out!

If you like them short, there is something for you and if you are a fan of sweeping the floor with your outfit, there is also something for you.

Photos of some ankara styles. Credit: @stitchesbylaura, @therealrhonkefella, @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng highlights six fabulous styles.

Check them out below:

1. Elegant in purple ankara

This look is the one to go for if you love to keep things classy and effortless.

The neckline, the sleeves, and the fitting all come together to give this belle a breath-taking look.

2. Dramatic looks

This is certainly a style to try out if you love to command attention with your outfits.

This beautiful puffy-sleeved- dress with a tulle flounce is edgy and fun!

3. Big sleeved- dress

The puffy peasant sleeves are in and we are loving all the attention they command.

With these sleeves, you don't have to put so many details on the dress design.

4. Tulle-infused ankara

If you're a fan of modest styles then this one is for you as it covers most parts of the body.

Here, this lady rocks a collaret dress with puffy sleeves on the top and a pencil skirt.

5. Ankara birthday shoot inspo

Tired of the regular corset looks for shoots? Try out this beautiful mini dress in ankara print.

This pretty fashionista rocked a lace-infused dress with double sleeves and scanty strands of fringe around the waistline down.

6. Knee-length ankara/tulle

This is another look to try out if you work in an office. It is perfect for Fridays as well as weddings and even church.

The tulle neckline and sleeves are a perfect combo for this ankara print.

Source: Legit.ng