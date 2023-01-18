Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Rachel Edwards, has taken to her Instagram page to share some new photos

The 2022 Level Up star, in the photos, dressed in a shimmering gold dress with a high ponytail

Several BBNaija stars took to her comment section to compliment Rachel's new photos

Rachel Edwards recently reminded her fans that she's got this style game on lockdown and it is beautiful to see.

Photos of Rachel and the look from Coming To America. Credit: @racheledwardsofficial

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a long-sleeved shimmering gold dress with a sheer-infused neckline and bodice, Rachel drew inspiration from the famous bridal look in the 1988 film, Coming To America.

Nailing the look to a t, she wore her hair in a high ponytail adorned with a chunky gold band.

The look flattered her feminine silhouette and the soft glam makeup was the perfect choice for this look.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"I am the main character in my story."

Check out the photos below:

BBNaija stars compliments Rachel's gold look

bellaokagbue:

"You killed it "

cindyokafor_:

"Gorgeous"

chizzyalichi:

"Beautiful "

wathonianyansi:

"Stunning "

unusualphyna:

"What a beaut "

thechomzy:

"Osheyyyy finest "

