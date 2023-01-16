A Nigerian woman could not control her tears after seeing the wedding dress her tailor made for her

The heartbroken lady first shared a video of a bride rocking the original outfit which she wanted to wear on her wedding day

However, after receiving her own dress from her tailor, she broke down in tears as it was not up to her expectation

In a viral video shared via TikTok, a soon-to-be bride broke down in tears at a tailor's shop.

The bride had shown the tailor a sample of the dress which she wanted to rock on her wedding day.

Bride breaks down in tears at tailor's shop

Sadly, just a few days before her traditional wedding, she visited the tailor to get her clothes, only to be disappointed.

The heartbroken bride rocked the outfit and shared it online. She revealed that it was not even similar to what she wanted, and netizens sympathised with her.

Social media reactions

@babychi18 said:

"Tie gele and hold handfan first e fit resemble am."

@prittyada stated:

"You self see the kind place wey u sew ur wedding dress."

@raybrown150 commented:

"It depends on how much you pay sha, cos that original dress cost a lot to sew."

@chris_bella15 said:

"Why can’t they just say it from the beginning that they can’t make it."

@user657273284541 reacted:

"Sorry dear but you can still manage it once it still the same colour white and gold."

@nafty21 stated:

"Madam na the style that, e be like say na your material no reach, so tailor managem.Fine dress."

@gloreeyah4real reacted:

"Omo I nearly cried on my traditional wedding Cos the dress was something else, fashion designers can’t make heaven."

@mahaaraanee added:

"Couple with at least 2times fitting the first fitting before beading and second fitting after beading."

@marykeve added:

"That's why I did not bother to choose complicated style because I don't want to waste my cloth."

Watch the video below:

