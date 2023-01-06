A balding man has left many people with questions about the nature of the braids he installed

The Caucasian man who has lost the hair at the centre of his scalp can be seen rocking braids packed into a bun

Internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Despite the condition of his remaining hair, a man decided to get braids installed and this has left the internet buzzing with reactions.

In a video shared by @nigerianbraids, the Caucasian man is seen getting his hair braided.

Photos of the man's hairstyle. Credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

More interesting in the video clip is the fact that the man appears to be getting bald, with the hair at the centre all gone.

The end of the video sees him rocking a braided hairstyle packed into a high bun.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to man's braided look

aboobae_:

"His head is already red."

akimbro4u:

"Ummm why tho?! Lol."

nxdxrius:

"Who gripped this man thoughts into them braids ? "

blessedandhighlyfavored343:

"Someone check on him because I know he is not well after those braids."

morayo72:

"It’s a no for me! Why would anyone do this to their head!"

cheryl__churchill:

"This man is just getting his hair damaged the more."

treasure_sun_:

"This braider is going to hell lmaoo."

luvly_lolo:

"Is because of such styles that he's suffering like this. Abeg Mr. Clean is still sezzy "

ella__4u:

"Wetin be this?"

jrenae_b:

"What in the hell."

teebzglobal_:

"Will he not lose the remaining hair though‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

ini_bas:

"But why?"

melbizzle_:

"I insist.. I still want to see the center "

