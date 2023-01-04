Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna, was among those who took to social media to celebrate 2023

The Level Up winner shared photos of herself rocking a beautiful brown dress designed by CEO Luminee

In other fashion news, Legit.ng takes a look at some of BBNaija Esther's asoebi looks

Phyna got her fans pretty excited for the new year when she posted some new photos on her Instagram page.

Photos of the reality TV star. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

To usher in 2023, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star joined several fashionistas to share photos from her recent shoot.

In the stunning new snaps, she posed for some studio shots, dressed in a strapless corset bodice dress belted at the waist with a ruffle flounce attached.

She paired the look with ruched elbow-length gloves.

Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption:

"Wishing you a very happy New Year! May this year be filled with new adventures and great fortunes. Remember that whatever comes your way in 2023, Is greatness, Can’t wait to see what the coming year holds."

