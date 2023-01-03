Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Esther Biade, has continued to wow fans with her impressive fashion style

The 2019 Pepper Dem ex-housemate and top brand influencer slays effortlessly when it comes to asoebi styles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five times the curvaceous beautiful star rocked gorgeous wedding guest looks

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

When it comes to fashion and style, Esther Biade has shown that she has things on lockdown.

Photos of Esther in asoebi ensembles. Credit: @esther_biade

Source: Instagram

From casual looks and red carpet looks to asoebi fashion, the Big Brother Naija reality star continues to leave fans impressed.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five looks.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Asoebi look 1

For the burial ceremony of Don Jazzy's mother, Esther rocked a lovely mono-strap dress.

The look featured a sweetheart neckline and a corset bodice plus a thigh-high opening.

Asoebi look 2

The beautiful star looked classy in a mono-strap blue asoebi dress.

The two-toned look featured a bustline embellished with applique and a a structured drape-like feature.

Asoebi look 3

The reality TV star came through in this regal pink look which featured a one-shoulder cape.

The bedazzled dress featured a thigh-high opening and she paired the look with some simple strappy gold sandals.

Asoebi look 4

For Toyin Lawani's wedding, Esther turned up the heat in a gorgeous criss cross-neckline dress.

The broken mirror dress featured a thigh-high opening which saw the reality TV star showing off skin.

Asoebi look 5

The curvy star sported a long-sleeved satin-infused lace dress.

The bodice was embellished with applique and featured a criss cross neckline.

The reality TV star sure knows how to slay!

"Makeup is a scam" - Reactions as ladies share jaw-dropping transformation video

As the art of makeup continues to evolve, it appears many enthusiasts are devising new ways to keep people enthralled.

A video which has since gone viral on social media shows the transformation of three young ladies.

In the trending clip, the ladies are seen with dark spots and patches on their faces, looking animated as they gear up to wow internet users.

Source: Legit.ng