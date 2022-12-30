Man Tries to Join 'What I ordered' Trend, Internet Users Disagree: "Your Tailor Tried"
- Twitter user, Abdulbaba, took to the platform to share photos of the outfit he wanted and what he got from the tailor
- In the photos shared, what was on the original design was recreated albeit on a different fabric
- Several internet users have reacted to the video with many people applauding the tailor's attempt
Many 'What I ordered' versus what I got' stories often involve the tailors getting bashed and dragged online.
However, this was not the case when a Twitter user, Abdulbaba, shared his own experience with a tailor he had commissioned to make a kaftan for him.
In the Twitter post, Abdulbaba shared a photo of what he wanted alongside a that of what he got instead.
Lady shows off interesting ponytail hairstyle in viral video, internet peeps amused: "As long as she is happy"
While the design on the original was replicated neatly on the recreated version, the fabric used was quite different.
Abdulbaba shared the post with a crying emoji expressing his disappointment in the recreated version.
Social media users react to 'What I ordered versus what I got' photos
However, not so many people sympathized with Abdulbaba as they commended the tailor for doing a good job.
Check out some comments below:
yomicasual:
"Set awon I know who can do it cheaper "
ola___ife:
"That material is a No No ❌ the tailor tried."
nohpheesat:
"But why didn’t you buy same material? Tailor over try sef."
_cici_nita:
"The tailor tried now. Y’all stop abusing the work of their hands abeg especially wen Dey try."
officialbobbyfredrick__:
"If u want the same type of result why not go to the people that sowed the exact cloth, tailors are not magicians to sow other people's design to perfection "
officialzarah_:
"Omo your tailor na baba o he nailed it"
jamesaira:
"In terms of actual tailoring , this is a clean job."
