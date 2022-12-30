Global site navigation

Man Tries to Join 'What I ordered' Trend, Internet Users Disagree: "Your Tailor Tried"
Fashion

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Twitter user, Abdulbaba, took to the platform to share photos of the outfit he wanted and what he got from the tailor
  • In the photos shared, what was on the original design was recreated albeit on a different fabric
  • Several internet users have reacted to the video with many people applauding the tailor's attempt

Many 'What I ordered' versus what I got' stories often involve the tailors getting bashed and dragged online.

However, this was not the case when a Twitter user, Abdulbaba, shared his own experience with a tailor he had commissioned to make a kaftan for him.

In the Twitter post, Abdulbaba shared a photo of what he wanted alongside a that of what he got instead.

What I ordered versus what I got
Photos of the original design and the replicated version. Credit: @abdulSYBaba
Source: Twitter

While the design on the original was replicated neatly on the recreated version, the fabric used was quite different.

Abdulbaba shared the post with a crying emoji expressing his disappointment in the recreated version.

Social media users react to 'What I ordered versus what I got' photos

However, not so many people sympathized with Abdulbaba as they commended the tailor for doing a good job.

Check out some comments below:

yomicasual:

"Set awon I know who can do it cheaper "

ola___ife:

"That material is a No No ❌ the tailor tried."

nohpheesat:

"But why didn’t you buy same material? Tailor over try sef."

_cici_nita:

"The tailor tried now. Y’all stop abusing the work of their hands abeg especially wen Dey try."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"If u want the same type of result why not go to the people that sowed the exact cloth, tailors are not magicians to sow other people's design to perfection "

officialzarah_:

"Omo your tailor na baba o he nailed it"

jamesaira:

"In terms of actual tailoring , this is a clean job."

