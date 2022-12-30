Twitter user, Abdulbaba, took to the platform to share photos of the outfit he wanted and what he got from the tailor

In the photos shared, what was on the original design was recreated albeit on a different fabric

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many people applauding the tailor's attempt

Many 'What I ordered' versus what I got' stories often involve the tailors getting bashed and dragged online.

However, this was not the case when a Twitter user, Abdulbaba, shared his own experience with a tailor he had commissioned to make a kaftan for him.

In the Twitter post, Abdulbaba shared a photo of what he wanted alongside a that of what he got instead.

Photos of the original design and the replicated version. Credit: @abdulSYBaba

Source: Twitter

While the design on the original was replicated neatly on the recreated version, the fabric used was quite different.

Abdulbaba shared the post with a crying emoji expressing his disappointment in the recreated version.

Social media users react to 'What I ordered versus what I got' photos

However, not so many people sympathized with Abdulbaba as they commended the tailor for doing a good job.

Check out some comments below:

yomicasual:

"Set awon I know who can do it cheaper "

ola___ife:

"That material is a No No ❌ the tailor tried."

nohpheesat:

"But why didn’t you buy same material? Tailor over try sef."

_cici_nita:

"The tailor tried now. Y’all stop abusing the work of their hands abeg especially wen Dey try."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"If u want the same type of result why not go to the people that sowed the exact cloth, tailors are not magicians to sow other people's design to perfection "

officialzarah_:

"Omo your tailor na baba o he nailed it"

jamesaira:

"In terms of actual tailoring , this is a clean job."

