A video from a fashion runway show has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among fashion lovers

In the video, the models are seen standing as water showers on them, leading to their dresses dissolving

In a similar fashion story, a little girl wowed the audience and fashion lovers with her impressive catwalking skills

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A while ago, the Hussein Chalayan x Swarovski Spring 2016 collection unveiled their creations at a fashion show which saw dissolvable clothes on display.

A online video showed two models standing under a shower of water as the clothes gradually dissolved.

Photos of the models in the Hussein Chalayan x Swarovski Spring 2016 collection. Credit: @roarvale

Source: UGC

The ladies each stand under a shower on the runway as the pieces of fabric gradually fall off their bodies to reveal the inner design, before proceeding to complete the walk.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on models in dissolvable dresses

While the innovation may have wowed some people, many viewers pointed out the discomfort of the models, stating they hoped the ladies got paid extra for the job.

Check out some comments below:

ruthy_gina:

"They better those models extra because they were really shivering smh!!"

ej_fiesty:

"Modeling is becoming an extreme sport."

lara_olutunbi:

"What’s the point of this dress? The girl on left is visibly shivering."

sincereonline:

"Cringe."

monisola.ok:

"But why? Painful to watch cause the models were shivering."

mama_kubs:

"Omg why? And when will one need a dissolving dress?"

melanated_donde:

"I just hope the water was warm enough."

uniduchess:

"I couldn't wait for the dresses to stop melting...poor models."

sussannerichard:

"Someone will drown in the name of fashion before all these fashion madness will stop‍♀️"

Fashionistas destroy Balenciaga items to protest brand's controversial ad campaign

Balenciaga is currently receiving major backlash over its latest holiday ad campaign, and many fashion lovers have acted out.

In TikTok videos that have gone viral, several people who own Balenciaga items are seen destroying them using fire or scissors to protest the ad involving children.

Recall photos of the ads surfaced online, which see kids holding teddy bears in harnesses, leading to accusations of the brand sexualizing children.

Source: Legit.ng