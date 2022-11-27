Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel recently got social media users amused over a recent video he posted

In the viral clip reposted on his Instagram page, a clergyman is seen singing the lyrics of the singer's latest hit song Buga

Several internet users have since taken to the singer's comment section to share their thoughts about the video

When it comes to dropping hit songs that permeate through age and religious barriers, best believe Kizz Daniel stays winning.

The singer whose latest song has continued to enjoy massive airplay has undoubtedly won over the hearts of many people - including clergymen,

He recently posted a video of a man of God, dressed like a bishop, singing the lyrics of the famous famous dancehall tune.

In the clip, the man is seen on stage, singing the words carefully as though trying to learn the lyrics of the song, much to the amusement of the audience.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of clergyman singing Buga

Several people who saw the video reacted with amusement while a few thought it inappropriate.

Check out some comments below:

chi_judithfelix:

"Woke bishop "

gabrieladah0:

"Omo I wan know which bishop bdis"

the_18thkidd:

"This man can’t make heaven for what he just did."

atuanyachigozie:

" make i laugh small oooo "

okafortv:

"Noooooo.... even muslim no fit do this for mosque.... indeed power has left the church."

roncute_86:

"My guy don penetrate enter church. Itzzz gooone"

vanessaokwy:

"Bishop with the most doings "

ade2u2u_:

"Na song wey sweet pastors dey take sing for ALTAR "

