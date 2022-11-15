A video of a bride has gone viral on social media as it captures the nature of her wedding dress

In the video, she sports a lovely dress with an overskirt and a stunning illusion neckline

Women who are big on fashion trends always understand the assignment when it comes to their special day.

This bride had fashion lovers gushing over with love after a vide of her wedding look went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the bride is seen dressed in a stunning design by PISTIS, a Ghanaian-based fashion house, featuring a floor-length overskirt, a bedazzled bodice and an illusion neckline.

Social media users gush over wedding dress

chii.ogbu:

"That illusion lace is illusioning."

__francaaarh:

"Everything about this dress "

_.nan_cy_:

"So beautiful, classy and elegant Lord nothing over the top Chai."

iamgloriagodfrey:

"Wow ❤️❤️ the dress is everything"

asun.at.its.best:

"Oh my goshhhhh everything "

omolola602:

"Beautiful simple classic elegant!!!"

saymama:

"Beautiful. Gorgeous and simple at the same time "

ms_chiamakaa:

"Pretty bride, lovely lovely dress, I like❤️❤️❤️"

damselng:

"This dress is everythingSo beautiful "

d.e_bedding:

"Everything about this dress is giving ❤️❤️"

rose_charmer:

"Her dresss is so beautiful and dreamy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

