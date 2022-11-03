Yet another lady has taken to social media to share a video of the dress she got her tailor to recreate

The original design was created by top celebrity designer Xtrabrides Lagos and it featured a cinched waist and elaborate sleeves

What the lady received, however, got social media users buzzing about whether it was the same design

A lady has shared her own 'breakfast' story regarding how her tailor left her quite disappointed with her order.

In a Tiktok video reposted on Instagram, a photo of the original design can be seen.

Photos of the original design and the recreation. Credit: @amor..26 (Tiktok)

The Xtrabrides Lagos design featured a cinched waist, embellished sleeves and an illusion sweetheart neckline.

However, what she got may have featured similar designs but looked like a subpar version in blue.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's dress recreation

la_doosh:

"You are even lucky, with your 1500 lace. The tailor even tried. Wear it first let’s see. And please y’all should be including how much you paid."

bibii360:

"Did you pay the same amount?"

khaesfabrics:

"Well i think the tailor tried, let us ask her how much she paid the tailor."

adenikeoyetunde:

"Wear it. Tie tu

affordablefabrics_zenith:

"Even The fabric you used says alot about the transactionrban. Hold purse. Use makeup."

that_girl_dazzles:

"Make tailor go thief beaded lace for market for you? See the tonasobe lace you sef give am."

iamyetundebakare:

"Iron it first and wear it then pose very well i want to see something."

Owner of original design, Xtrabrides Lagos, speaks

Not every designer feels flattered when their designs get recreated by smaller brands.

Only a while ago, fashion designer, Damian's Couture, revealed she got blocked on Instagram by Tubo after she replicated her design.

Well, this was not the case in this story, as Xtrabrideslagos came through with positivity, encouraging the lady about the dress not being botched as she thought.

She wrote:

"For real!!! She did just amazing…please have the client wear it…Our version looks this just this way holding it from a distance❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Lady shares video of what she wanted and what tailor delivered

Social media users have been divided over another case of 'What I ordered versus what I got' after a lady shared a video.

In the now-viral video, the lady shared a photo of a sequin asymmetrical dress with its bust and sleeves designed with a plain fabric.

She proceeded to share a video of the dress she got, and it was quite different from the original.

