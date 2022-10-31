Diddy impressed many on social media with his Halloween outfit and many applauded him for nailing the role of The Joker

The hip-hop mogul and music producer dressed as The Joker when he ran into another US rapper Tyler The Creator

Diddy's fans applauded him for his acting skills, saying that he nailed the character of The Joker in the trending video

Hip-hop mogul Diddy impressed many with his Halloween outfit. The music producer-turned-businessman dressed as The Joker and many are here for it.

Diddy impressed many with his Halloween outfit. Image: @diddy

A video of the superstar running into Tyler the Creator is doing the rounds on social media. At the time of publishing, the clip had been viewed over 9.2 million times.

Rap Alert also took to Twitter to share the clip. The outlet captioned the epic post:

"Diddy runs into Tyler the Creator as The Joker for Halloween."

Diddy nailed the Joker impression

Social media users took to the comments section and praised Diddy for his acting skills. Many shared that he stayed in character all night.

@supergyaljaya commented:

"Wait Diddy kinda ate that up, even down to the laugh and mannerisms."

@XENEATSU said:

"He actually does a really good Joker impression...ok Diddy."

@AmazonAlina wrote:

"Diddy, you really ate this up."

@flexyandmellow said:

"Lol, he ran up on Kim K as well."

@SpicySunfl0wer commented:

"Nailed it a little too well."

@jayporterxx wrote:

"Aye give that man a movie. Played tf outta that and he stayed in character all night."

@BACKcuzYallPusc added:

"That's literally The Joker."

