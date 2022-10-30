Morin Obaweya is one of the major pioneers of the Nigerian leather fashion industry

Her brand 'Morin. O' spreads across some of the major countries in the African continent and has been used by top celebrities like Uf in the country

Obaweya's journey as a creative designer dates back to her early years while growing up amidst her siblings who were all in the line art

The founder and head designer of Morin O Designs Limited, Morin Obaweya, says the Nigerian leather market is on the verge of being the next export income-generating commodity after the oil market.

She made this known on Saturday, October 29, at the Morin O' collection store launch in Abuja.

Maureen Obaweya's brand "Morin O" are purely Nigerian-made and has been sold out across Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and a host of other African nations. Photo: Morin.O

Her brand is popular for being made with quality leather, all made in Nigeria, and some of these collections are leather bags, leather shoes, and a host of others.

While speaking with our Legit.ng regional reporter, Obaweya said enhancing the value chain of leather and allied products is a strong potential grower of the Nigerian economy.

She also stated that there is a need to deploy and harness every aspect of the value chain, as it will significantly impact our GDP and the economic status of this country.

Obaweya calls for youth inclusion in leather creative market

She also noted that Nigeria has highly skilled youths who can recreate designs using leather effortlessly.

Obawaye said these talents need to be engaged and brought into the fold through adequate training in producing leather products and brands.

Obaweya said:

"There are a lot of youths who are untrained, skilled, and creative, but if we can train them, we can give them access to markets by using the advances we have made because there is growing attention to leather brands in Nigeria.

"Once we are able to do our quota, it will establish every aspect of the value chain and enhance the economic growth of Nigeria, if we were focused and we put our minds to it, it is a source of revenue and a source of economic growth."

Morin Obawaye is an experienced pharmacist who ventured into fashion and art because of her background of having siblings who are creatives.

Her mother is the first female photographer in northern Nigeria; her brothers are into arts and architecture, while her sister is a theatre artist.

Obawaye's works have taken her around the African continent, visiting countries like Botswana, South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, and a host of others for fashion and art exhibitions.

