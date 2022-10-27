Rihanna is a popular topic among social media users after a photo of her began trending and elicited numerous comments from fans

The American singer was spotted at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and her red-carpet appearance failed to impress many netizens

Pop culture fans are dragging the singer for filth, even comparing her dress to pottery and saying it looks like cement

Rihanna was among the celebrities spotted at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere.

The star was fully dressed in a greyish-khaki colour palette, as she completed her look with a pair of matching heels. For glam, Riri kept her hair down with boldly lined lips and smokey eyes.

Rihanna’s 'Black Panther' premiere red carpet look has failed to live up to her fashion icon status. Image: Samir Hussein and Robin L Marshall

However, it appears that after the photos began to circulate, many people online were left wondering what had happened to the fashion icon. Rihanna's outfit failed to impress peeps.

On Twitter, @MarvelStudios shared the following viral snap:

Rihanna's look fails to impress netizens

Netizens flocked to the comments section as soon as Marvel posted the snap. Many people were extremely unimpressed with the red carpet look. Drags began to pour in for the fashion and beauty mogul. They compared her dress to pottery; some even said it resembled cement. Netizens commented:

@xN1tr0 said:

"Man, this looks like a Trashbag with a zipper on the back o.o."

@BakeryOfGabe shared:

"Why did she go there covered in cement."

@SamJam1292 wrote:

"She looks like someone fell asleep while doing pottery."

@DappurDudz posted:

"Why is she wearing a cardboard box."

@flexyandmellow replied:

"Y’all be forgetting Rihanna is a fashion icon, y’all want her in a what? A ball gown? Forget it."

@mimibbani commented:

"The dress is a no, but her face and hair look amazing as always!!"

@Taurion87 also said:

"What is she wearing? What’s going on with her hair?"

@M4RK5T3R_CH13F added

"Bruh, this woman is too fine to be wearing this type of dress‍♂️"

