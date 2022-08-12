Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko turned a year older on Friday, August 12, and has taken to social media to celebrate

The curvaceous actress had a glamorous birthday photo shoot which saw her rocking two form-fitted dresses

Still on birthdays, actress Ebube Obio also turned a year older and shared photos of herself looking fab in three looks

Destiny Etiko has reasons to celebrate as she turned a year older on Friday, August 12.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some drop-dead photos from her birthday shoot.

The actress sported two looks for her day. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

Look 1

For her first look, the curvy movie star came through with the glamour in a gold ensemble that did justice to her amazing physique.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The sleeveless dress featured an exposed corset bodice with fringe detailing around the bust area. The form-fitted lace dress also have an illusion neckline which she laid bare as she packed her hair to the back.

For accessory, she donned a set of chandelier earrings.

Look 2

She opted for a more feminine colour for her second look.

The Nollywood star rocked yet another exposed corset dress, only this one came with no sleeves.

The strapless dress featured elbow-length gloves that were attached to the pink train that ran at the back of the dress. This look as well as the first one was designed by @jafclothings.

Check it out below:

Nollywood actress Ebube Obi celebrates birthday with 3 attention-commanding looks

Birthdays are special days and for Ebube Obi, it is certainly worth celebrating with new looks.

The small-sized Nollywood actress/comedienne took to her Instagram page to celebrate her new age and shared photos to honour the day, August 12.

Legit.ng takes a look at all three looks rocked by the movie star.

Move over, Cuppy: BBNaija star Arin joins the pink hair gang in new video

Many Nigerian celebrities have caught the pink love bug, and it shows how often our favourite fashionistas step out in the Barbie colour.

If you think DJ Cuppy is the only one pulling off the pink hair in style, then you might want to reconsider, as Arin just joined the gang, and she is slaying!

The Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star recently took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she turned her short blonde hair into a pink colour.

Source: Legit.ng