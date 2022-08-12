Big Brother Naija star, Arin, recently took to social media to debut her new look and it is pink hair

The Shine Ya Eyes star and talented fashion designer shared a video of how she turned her blonde hair pink

This comes a few days after pink hair enthusiast, DJ Cuppy, shared clips from her first visit to the salon in five years

Many Nigerian celebrities have caught the pink love bug, and it shows how often our favourite fashionistas step out in the Barbie colour.

If you think DJ Cuppy is the only one pulling off the pink hair in style, then you might want to reconsider, as Arin just joined the gang, and she is slaying!

The BBNaija star debuts a new look. Credit: @thearinolao

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star recently took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she turned her short blonde hair into a pink colour.

Her change of looks comes as no surprise as Arin has proven to be very expressive with her sense of style, and we see it in her numerous piercings and eccentric dress sense.

Sharing the videeo, she captioned:

"New hair, same flair."

Check out the video below:

Following her pink hair debut, the BBNaija star shared photos sporting shoulder-length pink braids bejewelled with beads.

