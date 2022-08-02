Yet another lady has taken to social media to cry out after receiving the wig she ordered from an online vendor

In the now-trending video, she can be seen showing the condition of the braided wig, which was glaringly scanty at the back

Several social media users have reacted to the video, with some questioning what she expected for such an amount

Social media users have been buzzing with reactions after a young lady took to social media to share her experience with a hair vendor.

In a video posted by @instablog9ja, the lady shared the braided wig she received, and it was nothing like what she expected.

The product, which she revealed cost her N15,000, had strands of braids sparsely attached at the back while the front was fully done.

She shared the video as she complained about the product, putting it on to show viewers what it looked like on her.

Social media users react

The video, which has gone viral, left some people stunned and others amused. While some tagged the vendor wicked, others questioned what she was thinking would come to her after paying such an amount.

Check out some comments below:

veseverah_hair:

"When you chase awoof u weep."

amadiva_hair:

"One strand for 1,000, 15 strands of braids for 15,000"

zainab.ayoo:

"Maybe you guys have personal issue? Because this is pure wickedness."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Na shimi dem use sew the wig?"

franniefabulous:

"Portable braids heat is too much dear, manage it."

evelyn____xx:

"90% net 10 % braid."

dorateejohn:

"15k for braided wig?..you sef w!cked."

linchcuisine:

"This is hilarious YOUR WIG IS BALD.. TAKE HEART."

fashiondoctor19:

"The vendor should be arrested and sent to kirikiri."

