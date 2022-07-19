An elderly Ghanaian woman has recently become the source of amusement for many after a video of herself surfaced online

She was seen in the clip wearing traditional wear while having a pair of male footwear and socks on

@love6s6s, a follower commented sarcastically: "Mom please daddy is looking for his shoes I beg bring them back my stomach"

A Ghanaian woman who chose to wear a very unusual outfit for a funeral ceremony has recently sparked massive reactions among social media users.

Woman in male shoes with socks. Photo: @mosesanumahhammond/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The video sighted by Legit.ng on the TikTok page of @mosesanumahhammond had the elderly woman confidently rocking 'kaba', traditional wear.

However, her footwear seemed to have caused an online stir, a pair of male shoes with socks.

Many who saw the post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to share their opinions.

Internet users amused over the video

@aidene_rep commented:

"Her husband from abroad ask her to give the shoes to his junior brother but she refused."

@love6s6s wrote:

"Mom please daddy is looking for his shoes I beg bring them back my stomach."

@paulinobiri68 replied:

":Daddy wants to sneak out ,No Way !!!I will show him."

From @nachiaa29:

"Eiiiiii I don’t think far."

Watch the video below:

