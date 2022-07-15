Yet another lady has fallen victim to the scam carried out by online vendors and her video is currently trending on social media

In the video, a photo of a braided human hair wig on a mannequin can be seen and in the second part, the substandard version she received

Only a few days ago, a UK man took to Twitter to share photos of a pink net top his friend ordered and what he got instead

Some online vendors continue to shock unsuspecting customers with substandard products and yet another lady is counting her losses.

The video has gone viral. Credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Apparently, she had ordered a braided human hair lace front wig plaited in cornrows.

However, what came in the package was a cheap and obviously different hair appearing to lack in quality.

The video shared by blogger @ijeomadaisy, shows the hair advertised, and the second part of the video shows what the customer got instead.

Check it out below:

Lady ends up with sponge-like wig after ordering braided human hair wig

opsybeads:

"some hair vendors will not mk heaven."

cuddlesamamasi:

" The person that added the sound track should be given an award. So apt!"

boniks_cosmetics:

"But what’s this"

prettychayoma:

"But how much you pay"

abiolasworld:

"Ahhhh?????? This is unfair."

perfumebydainty:

"Most hair vendors are on this table.... ladies and gentlemen if you want to buy hair or wig find time and go to their physical store to avoid this type of heartbreak."

Source: Legit.ng