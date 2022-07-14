Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star, Roseline Afije, who is better known as Liquorose has proven herself a fashion so far

The Shine Ya Eyes finalist has been spotted rocking some buzzworthy looks since her exit from the show

Liquorose has always been a lover of good style and she proved this to be true right from her time in the Big Brother Naija season 6 house.

The reality star has rocked some stylish looks. Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

Over the past months, we have witness the Shine Ya Eyes star impress fans with her classy and effortless sense of style.

Check out seven looks below:

Look 1

While attending Whitemoney's birthday soiree, Liquorose did not quite stick to the theme of the soiree.

The top influencer turned up in a white mini dress with studded bust cups and paired the looked with a bedazzled crop jacket.

Look 2

Here, Liquorose was oozing elegance, class and goddess vibes in her latest look.

The dress designed by Xtrabride Lagos features feathers, pearls and an extra-long train. In the video shared, the reality TV star wore her hair in an updo and sported soft glam makeup.

Look 3

In the photos, Liquorose is seen sporting a pristine white two-piece pant set from Julyet Peters which was styled by image consultant, Medlin Boss.

The ensemble comprised of a structured peplum long-sleeved blouse with some straight pants.

Look 4

Look 5

For this look, she turned up the heat in a sultry look comprising knee-length socks, a thigh-high s1it and matching elbow-length gloves.

She sported a soft glam look as she posed in the off-shoulder number.

Look 6

Here, she kept things simple yet classy in a long maxi dress which she paired with a longline coat that featured a feathered hemline.

Look 7

Sporting a blond bob hairdo, Liquorose looked radiant in a short two-piece suit with a side drape, designed by LuxbyBecca.

She paired the long-sleeved dress with some silver heeled sandals.

Source: Legit.ng