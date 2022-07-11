At the age of 23, Meshach Obinna Nwakerendu has created numerous buzz-worthy designs for many fashionistas, including celebrities such as Mercy Aigbe, Rita Dominic and Ghanaian star Joselyn Dumas.

It is one thing to have a passion for something and a different thing to make that dream a reality. And the latter is what Nwakerendu has done - and continues to do.

The fashion illustrator has designed some impressive looks. Credit: @mimiokeren1, @realmercyaigbe, @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

A brief trip to his Instagram page shows that the 23-year-old is indeed an artist blessed with the gift of fashion design.

"I have always been involved with fashion," the young creative says.

Nwakerendu recounts having drawings of many designs at the back of his notebooks back in primary school.

He says he has always been one who takes time to select items when shopping.

"It got to a point I stopped liking the usual things i saw in stores. I wanted to wear what I imagined. I eventually later took a digital ad course in fashion."

'I gave my family reasons to believe in my dreams'

However, with a love for fashion illustration, not everyone thought the vocation lucrative. His parents, for one, didn't buy into the idea of him plying that route, but he persisted and eventually gave them reasons to believe in his dreams.

"At first my dad and mom didnt buy the idea of a man going into the fashion industry!! It was the same with my extended family. Some friends also believed there was no seat for fashion illustrators in the industry."

Challenges faced in the industry

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, shone at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) in a gorgeous design sketched by Nwakerendu.

Other stars who have been sported in designs sketched by him include Nollywood stars, Mercy Aigbe and Rita Dominic.

Despite this, Nwakerendu says he still faces challenges in the industry.

"Most people feel it's a female-dominated industry. But I feel profession shouldn't be gender-based. Rather it should be about capabilities," he says.

Inspiration and advice to upcoming fashion illustrators

Nwakerendu says he often draws inspiration from a collection of different things.

"Music, emotions, nature, incidents, movies, object; anything for me sends a signals. So, I just need to create a mood board with those signals, bring several elements together and then I'll able to sketch a design."

To upcoming fashion illustrators, Nwakerendu preaches the importance of being hardworking.

"Be resilient, patient, focused, do more research and at every point, see the need to expand in their creativity and learn several things."

