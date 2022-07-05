Social media influencer, Ashmusy, shared a photo of herself dressed in a mixed print ankara dress

Only a while ago, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, had shared some photos of herself rocking the same design

Just recently, some fashion lovers shared their thoughts on which of the ladies rocked the look better

Ankara fashion is one trend that is nowhere near going out of style as more beautiful styles keep popping up on the internet.

Mixed print ankara fashion has pretty much won over the hearts of many ankara lovers, and one of them is certainly Ashmusy.

The stars rocked same look. Credit: Tonto Dikeh, Ashmusy

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer shared photos of herself in a mixed print floral wrap-mermaid dress.

The strapless dress designed by @_stitchesbyaisy_ featured a sweetheart neckline and was designed in the colours purple, yellow and blue.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Tonto Dikeh rocks same design

Only a couple of weeks before, Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, had shared some photos rocking the same dress.

Only hers was styled differently from Ashmusy's.

While the social media star rocked a strapless look, Dikeh's look featured off-shoulder puffy sleeves, which appeared detachable.

She donned coral beads around her neck and rocked a purple headwrap which complimented the dress.

See the photo below:

Ashmusy vs Tonto Dikeh: Who rocked it better?

figure8byfarah:

"Even ashmusy will choose Tonto."

switb2b:

"Tonto queen of ankara."

em__anuella28:

"Tonto slayyes"

Source: Legit.ng