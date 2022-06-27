A lady is currently trending on social media after a video in which she lost most of her hair went viral

In the video, the lady can be seen trying to relax her bleached platinum blonde her resulting in massive hair loss

Several internet users have since reacted to the video with many others sharing their thoughts on what had caused the damage

There are rules that apply in hairstyling and sometimes ignoring these rules can come with serious repercussions.

The lady lost her hair after relaxing it. Credit: @_naomilla

Source: Instagram

This is something a lady identified as Naomi has learnt about. The beauty content creator recently made a video in which she is seen trying to relax her bleached hair.

In the video, she is seen applying the relaxer. However, when she tries to wash it off, chunks of hair fall off, much to her surprise.

Watch the video below:

According to a report by hair experts, hair can already break just by bleaching, and using a relaxer is strictly a no-no. Normally, the hair needs at least 2 weeks before straightening and probably use a straightening either with rebounding or keratin treatment for damaged hair.

Here's how Nigerians have reacted to Naomi's hair loss

king_bella._:

"Never relax dyed hair until like 4 months."

thereal_senator:

"You don relax after bleaching the hair at all. Also you don bleach immediately after relaxing too. If not your hair go Dey like witch own."

self__dawgmerit:

"Risky, but your hair won’t grow healthy again sha. Just know."

prettie_erna:

"I’ve done this before the way I cried ehhhh Omo this gave me reasons to hate hair bleaching."

benbills007:

"Small hair wey you dey manage, you don go remove am, all in the name of what’s life without taking risk."

d.e.r.a_o.k.e.k.e_:

"Omo you should have asked questions really."

enni_berry:

"After dyeing your hair wait at least 2-3weeks bfr applying relaxer."

champagnewithjan3:

"Bleach and relaxer.Very wrong move."

