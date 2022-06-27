Yet another lady has taken to social media to cry out after a disappointing experience with a hairstylist

In the video, a lady with a sleek ponytail hairstyle featuring a single side braid is seen getting the finishing touches at the salon

However, the second montage in the video sees another lady with a subpar version of the hairstyle

Nigerians on social media have reacted with mixed feelings over a video of a hairstyle a lady wanted and what she got.

Getting that sleek ponytail that seems to be in vogue these days requires going to a professional stylist who knows just how to get the magic done.

This is something a lady has come to learn following a not-so-good experience.

The video has gone viral. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on social media by @krakshq, a lady is seen in the video getting her sleek one-side-braid ponytail touched up by a stylist.

However, the second part of the video sees a lady showing what she got after requesting to get the sleek ponytail as spotted in the first part of the video.

It goes without saying that what she got was a poorly-done version of the hairstyle.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions to ponytail hairstyle video

wene_glow:

"When dem dey do the hair where your eye dey?"

_black_coco_:

"How much did she pay first?"

king.didee:

"She should use filter to make the video first "

buno.gal:

"Abeg the person try. The head shape is not the same, the environment is not the same, the currency is not the same even the weather is not the same. Wetin you expect ehnnn Basira!!!"

debimpe_t:

"Did they make the hair in your absence or you were just kind enough to watch them experiment with your head"

lapearlnyc:

"Is this playing? "

casparnicki:

"It’s called creative recreation "

jhubilee_

" whoever made the hair must loose it for me immediately "

tosintoo_snaps:

"Should've gone to the same stylist "

makeupexplorer:

" some people have express ticket to hell because what is this??"

