A video has since gone viral which captures the sad experience of yet another customer who did not get what he ordered

The video shared by comic blog, @krakshq, sees a photo of a man in a two-piece ensemble featuring a velvet drape at the front

However, what the customer got was a far cry from the outfit advertised as seen on the model in the video

While women tend to be the majority of victims of 'what I ordered versus what I got' stories, men are not left out either.

A man is currently the topic of discussion on social media after he shared his own experience with what may have been either online shopping or from a tailoring shop.

The video has left many people amused. Credit: @krakshq

In a video posted by @krakshq, a photo of a model in a green two-piece green ensemble with a green velvet drape attached at the front.

However, what the customer got was anything but what was advertised.

Not only was the colour different - as his seemingly undersized shirt came in blue colour - the draping was unflattering.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

arma_collections:

"Why would you even order that in the first place? "

lolalagos_

"Wait! Listen it has dual functionality! Just turn it to the back and you got yourself a cape! Go Superman."

mariotalker:

"Dem turn you to Upcoming superMan."

nwamaka_kasi:

"Carry bag first and raise your shoulder let’s see."

eniola_j_:

"Superman in reverse."

alijayempire:

"The color combination lasan."

thealdred:

"The breastplate of righteousness."

nessa_maurice:

"I no believe abeg because hooowww, no fear of God again o."

Lady orders dress from China, receives something different

It appears that the location of the online shop does little to prevent one from getting disappointed when it comes to online orders.

A lady has since learnt her lesson following her experience with an online shop in China.

According to blogger, @tailors_style, the dress was reportedly ordered from China. As seen in the photos, the dress advertised was a form-fitting dress with silver appliques around the neck and the hemline of the dress with a mono caped sleeve.

Actress Lizzy Jay's recreation of Nancy Isime's dress goes wrong

Getting disappointed by one's tailor is hardly ever a funny experience but talented actress and comedienne, Lizzy Jay, has managed to leave many people cracking up.

She recently shared a video of what appears to be a comic version of the popular 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiasco.

In the video, she is seen dressed in a white sleeveless dress with what appears to be matching gloves.

Apparently, the dress was supposed to come out looking like that of Nancy Isime's at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

