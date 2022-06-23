Glamour Girls: Sharon Ooja, 3 stars turned up in style for movie premiere

The movie premiere for Play Network's latest release, Glamour Girls recently took place on June 22

The movie which is a remake of the 1994 film with the same title features the likes of Sharon Ooja and Toke Makinwa

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how four of the ladies turned up in style for the movie premiere

The night of June 22 was one filled with glitz and glamour as the ladies of the recently-released film, Glamour Girls brought their fashion A-game to the movie premiere.

The movie which is a remake of the 1994 film, Glamour Girls featured Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Lilian Afegbai.

The ladies rocked stylish looks. Credit: @sharonooja, @nseikpeetim

Source: Instagram

The dress code of the night was all that glitters and everything glam for the ladies.

Check out how four ladies showed up for the premiere:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Sharon Ooja

The beautiful actress was a sight to behold in a beautiful tulle and sheer dress with a corset bodice.

The skirt part of the dress featured a floor-length tulle train, giving her a regal look.

The lingerie-inspired dress was designed by Idiol Nupo.

2. Nse Ikpe-Etim

The talented screen goddess brought some edginess to the red carpet in a pristine white number.

The look which featured a top with a long tail over a pair of straight pants flattered her feminine silhouette.

She sported scarlet lips and wore her hair pulled to the back.

3. Toke Makinwa

The media personality turned Nollywood actress came through with the pizzazz in a fierce red number.

She dazzled in a red form-fitted dress with long sleeves featuring bold ruffle designs around the shoulders.

The dress was designed by celebrity stylist, Xtrabrides Lagos.

4. Lilian Afegbai

The curvy star came through in style for the movie premiere in a shimmery silver and gold dress.

The lovely dress was also designed by Xtrabrides Lagos and featured a plunging neckline with long sleeves.

The ladies rocked beautiful ensembles to the premiere of Glamour Girls!

Ankara style inspiration: Alex Unusual slays in stunning green ensemble, shares photos

Alex Unusual is one reality star who has continued to prove she knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Whether in traditional or English wear, the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality star has won herself the hearts of many fashion lovers in Nigeria.

Just recently, the reality star/top brand influencer attended an award ceremony and did so in grand style.

She took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself rocking a green ankara dress that brought out her curves.

Source: Legit.ng