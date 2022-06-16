A video of a man getting his hair styled at a salon has gone viral on social media leaving many people amused

In the video, the man is seen getting a braided lace front wig installed using glue on the top part of his head

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many voting down the trend of men wearing wigs

Goodbye to terrible and non-existent edges as more men are taking the bold step to fix that - with the use of wigs.

These days, more men are comfortably rocking wigs in different styles. Now, while there are some who are here for the trend, others don't seem to buy into the idea of wigs for men.

In the video currently trending online and posted by blogger, @gossipmilltv, several photos of a man are seen in which he is getting his hair done.

The clip which captures several stages of the styling process sees the young man with a braided punk hairstyle.

Internet users are not loving the man's look

sandypreneur:

"That hair stylist should just commot hand from heavenly race."

__akhere__:

"The men are evolving sha..y’all Finna be buying wigs now."

ebue_jennifer:

"He still no fine after everything."

miss_salo:

"Make i no see am for my man’s head sha."

biigcoca:

"This one be like carpet."

xom_mie:

"Signs of end time."

queen__tobby:

"Make this kind man no near me."

kikyvibes:

"I fit breakup with my bf if I see ham for his head."

thatlocaldarkman:

"Ain’t no way I’m doing this….my friends will deliberately pull it when we playing."

i.am.thelmaokocha:

"Na this boy them for first shoot for squid game."

leeeymarrh:

"Both us no fit Dey drag frontal for saloon my dear … "

