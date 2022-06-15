Another pretty lady has taken to social media to share her own disappointing experience with a tailor

In a video posted by blogger, @ourtalkroom, she had commissioned the tailor for a stylish dress with a high slit and double-strap mono sleeve

However, what she got was a far cry from the original design and this has left social media users buzzing

It appears some tailors are working the double shift to serve some of their customers 'hot breakfast' if the numerous social media posts are anything to go by.

Just recently, yet another aggrieved customer took to social media to share what she got after commissioning her tailor for a stylish dress.

The client asked her tailor for a stylish dress but got something else. Credit: Getty Images, @ourtalkroom (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

As seen in the video posted by @ourtalkroom, a popular blogger, the lady requested a form-fitting floor-length dress to be replicated.

In the clip, the dress is seen with a dramatic slit and a double-strap mono sleeve.

While it is uncertain if she wanted the exact length or not, what she got appeared to be a comic version of the original design and sat on her in an unflattering manner.

See full look below:

Social media users react

_princess_uti:

"See your shape, see wetin u go choose... make una dey look una self before una conclude styles."

theemalami:

"But wait make I ask, you no c Watin u order, how u want make e fit u? Madam na watin fit ur body size dem give u biko. I hate trouble I beg "

ijboss2:

"Make she slim first e go fit her."

theemalami:

"Anan dem even give u low back join hmmm I hope u pay d tailor extra sha "

deliaberry90:

"Forget say tailor f*ck up this your shape e make sense for that style wey u choose? U think say na tailor u go frustrate? Make una Dey choose style according to una body ooo "

_therealdidi_:

"There’s no resemblance sef. Fabric and style. Na was."

toun_tomato:

"Una wey dey talk about body shape Yenyenyen. This one has nothing to do with her body shape. See the part they circled na. Na obvious rubbish work ‘tailor’ do."

afambudave:

"Una go just dey order wetin go even dey fear tailor."

Lady orders dress from China, receives something different

It appears that the location of the online shop does little to prevent one from getting disappointed when it comes to online orders.

A lady has since learnt her lesson following her experience with an online shop in China.

According to blogger, @tailors_style, the dress was reportedly ordered from China. As seen in the photos, the dress advertised was a form-fitting dress with silver appliques around the neck and the hemline of the dress with a mono caped sleeve.

Source: Legit.ng