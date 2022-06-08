A video of a little boy has since gone viral on social media sparking reactions due to the nature of his dressing

In the video, the young boy who looks around 4 years is seen in a jalabiya with several gold chains around his neck and a studded earring

The video has been received with mixed reactions among internet users, some of whom have voted down the look

For new generation parents, it appears one is never too young to jump on fashion trends, regardless of how society may perceive it to be.

A little boy has served as yet another reminder of how far fashion-loving parents are willing to go.

The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: @gossipmilltv (Instagram), Mike Harrington

Source: Getty Images

In the video posted by @gossipmilltv which has since gone viral on Instagram, the little boy who looks around 4 years of age is seen standing outside a door, donning a white jalabiya garb with a sling bag.

While there is hardly anything unusual about the dress, the amount of jewellery spotted on the boy is what has given many people reasons to talk.

In the clip, he is seen sporting several stacks of gold chain jewellery around his neck. Also seen on him is a studded earring on one of his ears.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the trending video

kingsonyi1:

"D real 9ja Lil baby Dis one na drip on drip"

iamkingdinero1:

"Awwww See as baby fine , lord na so my incoming babies go fine o na beg I deh "

benbenjamin_pacheco:

"The pierced ears means nothing, it’s absolutely normal. Na your parents no do am for you."

olawaleoyin:

"The boy is so fine.. but what is with that yahoo boy vibe"

ose_mudiame_:

"Hell No!!!!! Why is he wearing earrings at such a young age? Shu."

celestial__ife:

"Wetin them out for him ear so"

_darkskingurl_:

"Let a child be a child for God sake."

official_hnnerkarh:

"Are all those golds necessary for his age? All in d name of clout chasing. Omo."

jola_anjola:

"See fine pikin now, God Abeg ,no be this kind pikin I want o "

tu_exclusive:

"Bad parenting "

precious_chidinma1:

"Hair dye? For what?"

Make una let children grow small abeg: Reactions trail video of wig created for babies

It appears children are not left out when it comes to rocking some fashion trends - no matter how young they are.

Many women are fans of wigs due to how convenient it is and also due to the variety of options made available to aid them to switch up their looks.

Well, a hairstylist has taken things a step further by making wigs for young children.

Source: Legit.ng