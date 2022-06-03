A video of a lady advertising a wig designed for babies has left social media users buzzing with reactions

In the video, the lady holds the wig made with a kinky texture of hair with a g r een and white headband attached to it

r While some people commended the creator for the wig, others believe children have no business with wigs

It appears children are not left out when it comes to rocking some fashion trends - no matter how young they are.

Many women are fans of wigs due to how convenient it is and also due to the variety of options made available to aid them to switch up their looks.

The video has left many people amused. Credit: ASharpPhoto, @gossipmilltv (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Well, a hairstylist has taken things a step further by making wigs for young children.

A video of the kinky-textured wig with a green and white headband with a cute bow in the front was shared on social media by @gossipmilltv and it has left people talking.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to video of wigs for babies

baamidollars:

"No. Let kids be kids. Y’all stay doing too much."

wisdom_hephzibah:

"Even babies can not rest ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

ripped_by_rex:

"Abeg make una let children grow small Abeg . Na beg I dey beg una slay mama and slay papa "

_temiit.ope:

"Too much headache"

iam_priscavikks:

"For a child that’ll remove it before you get to wherever you’re going to."

abimbolagabriela:

"Allow babies to carry their natural hair , they are beautiful with or without hair ,all children are blessing."

jossy__cartel:

"Una don dey create problem for all this girl at their tender age."

priscilliaojeh:

"Making life easier for people like us wey no get strength at all."

Let babies be babies: Backlash trails video of toddler getting lace frontal

A little girl has since become the topic of discussion after a video surfaced on social media.

In the video, the little girl is seen going through the process of getting her hair done.

While many people believe lace frontal wigs should be for adults, it appears the mother of the toddler - who looks not more than two years of age - thought otherwise.

