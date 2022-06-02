BBNaija Star Vee Serves Fans Dose of Chocolate Goodness in Gorgeous Ankara Dress

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Vee, has left her fans and followers after she posted some new photos

The Lockdown star who has been focusing on her music career isn't known for rocking African ensembles very often

In a fashion-related story, Pepper Dem star, Mercy Eke, recently posted some photos in a customized denim jacket

Victoria Adeleye who is better known as Vee sure knows how to get her fans falling head over heels in love with her all over again.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star is known for her girlie/baddie sense of style and is rarely sported in ankara or even lace ensembles.

The reality TV star shared the new photos on her page. Credit: @makinwaosukoya for @veeiye

Source: Instagram

Well, she decided to bless her fan with some ankara goodness and we can't help but be in awe of her beauty.

The stunning brown number was designed in a mermaid style with cream-coloured puffy sleeves and a peekaboo neckline.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"ADUNNI ADE #YouNeedAYorubaGirlInYourLife"

Source: Legit.ng