Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie , got married to the love of her life on May 28 and stars showed up to celebrate

, Just like they did for her traditional marriage ceremony, the likes of Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde brought their fashion A-game to the event

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six fashionista celebrities and how they turned up for the ceremony

May 28, 2022, will forever remain an important day to Ini Dima-Okojie as it marked the day she officially tied the knot with her husband Abasi Ene-Obong in a beautiful ceremony.

The star-studded event saw several Nigerian stars turn up looking fabulous.

The stars brought their A-game to the event. Credit: Layole Oyatogun, Adesua Etomi and Tomike Adeoye

Legit.ng takes a look at six gorgeous wedding guests who rocked head-turning ensembles.

Check them out below:

1. Adesual Etomi

The gorgeous Nollywood actress was a sight for sore eyes! With the well-tailored Atafo suit ensemble, she could have passed for one of the groomswomen.

Dressed in a dark waistcoat and crop pants, she paired the set with a grey tuxedo with a black collar.

On her feet were a pair of black stilettos.

2. Tomike Adeoye

The media personality was a pretty belle in pink and we love the statement look!

She donned the bow dress by clothing brand, House of Nini and paired it with a bedazzled cream headband.

Tomike finished off the look with a pair of black pumps with cream embellishments.

3. Layole Oyatogun

The media personality and actress pulled all the stops for this look and we are here for the results!

She stepped out for the event looking red carpet ready in a stunning red dress. The floor-length dress featured a corset bodice with off-shoulder sleeves and a dramatic slit.

4. Kate Henshaw

The veteran star stuck to the colour theme for the wedding by rocking yet another brown attire.

Unlike the asoebi one for the traditional ceremony, she sported the off-shoulder long-sleeved drape look without a fascinator, wearing her hair pinned low.

She also wore a natural shade of makeup with some bold earrings.

5. Waje

The singer brought colour and glam to the celebration of love by rocking a colourful floral print suit.

She paired the look with a gold floral headpiece and some circular studded silver earrings.

For her feet, she sported some pink stilettos.

6. Jemima Osunde

The movie star is not one to disappoint when it comes to stylish looks and this time is no different.

She sported a black sheer and lace look with a plunging neckline and see-through sleeves.

The floor-length dress flattered her slender silhouette, giving her the perfect wedding guest look.

The ceremony may have been a celebration of love but it certainly had several fashionable moments!

