A Nigerian image consultant identified as Uche has taken to social media to share his two cents about the AMVCA

According to a post put up, he pointed out that the AMVCA was becoming a “wanna be Met Gala”

Uche went on to suggest that organisers of the show enforce a strictly traditional attire affair to promote African heritage globally

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has certainly given people loads of things to talk about.

An image consultant, Uche, is particularly interested in the kinds of outfits celebrities rocked to this year's event.

The stylist tagged the show a 'Met Gala wannabe'. Credit: @uchennaji, @amcchannel

Source: Instagram

Shortly before putting out his best-dressed list, he took to his social media page to talk about how the event was portraying Africa.

According to him, Nollywood through the show was trying to be a ‘Met Gala wannabe’ instead of using this show to promote African heritage globally.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Uche went on to suggest to the organisers that a strictly traditional dress code be enforced.

Explaining further, he wrote:

"I am most certain that the Nigerian creative designers & Stylist will come up with pieces that would get us the needed attention from the West."

See the post below:

Reactions as Ifu Ennada blows hot at critics, says AMVCA look worth over N41.5m

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards may have ended but it appears fans and celebrities alike are not over the buzz.

Ifu Ennada was among the stars who graced the event and she did so in a dress designed by Toyin Lawani. However, not everyone seemed to fancy the all-black dress with multiple face masks making up the flounce part of the dress.

Responding to the critics, Ifu made a fresh post in which she explained that she was not one to please people, stating that her aim was to 'scatter' everywhere and she succeeded.

Very cold zobo: Reactions as fan claims Erica's AMVCA dress cost N329m

Several social media users have been buzzing with reactions over the looks at the AMVCA. One of such people who got people talking was Erics Nlewedim.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star/Nollywood actress stepped out for the event in a breath-taking number that turn heads and left her fans in awe.

Amidst the buzz her look created, a Twitter user identified as Scorp took to the platform to share a claim about the cost of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng