Yet another couple has jumped on the Igbo traditional Isiagu fashion and it has melted hearts on social media

In the photos, a Nigerian woman and her foreign husband pose for some photos with their daughter in matching blue Iisiagu ensembles

A while ago, Legit.ng reported the news of how a lady rocked a red Isiagu ball gown for her white wedding

The Isiagu which is an African attire that is peculiar to the Igbo tribe, continues to own its spotlight on the fashion scene and we are totally loving it.

The couple and their kid dressed in Isiagu ensembles. Photo credit: @photokulture

Source: Instagram

Just recently, new photo surfaced on social media of a lady and her non-Nigerian husband slaying in Isiagu looks together with their adorable daughter.

The lady donned a gorgeous strapless mermaid dress embellished with Isiagu cutouts on the skirt part of the dress.

The bust area was bedazzled with structured beaded designs and appliques. Meanwhile her daughter rocked a miniature version of the dress with blue stockings.

Her husband rocked an Isiagu tunic with a matching cap.

Check out t he photos below:

Another daring Nigerian bride rocks Isiagu ball dress for her white wedding

When it comes to standing out in style, there are some women who ply the route least taken. One of such is a beautiful lady who rocked an Isiagu look - on her white wedding day.

The beautiful bride became the latest person to rock the traditional fabric on her white wedding day - a day most brides would prefer a more conventional wedding dress.

In the photos shared, the bride is seen posing inside what appears to be an orthodox church, donning an off-shoulder ball gown with a gold and cream bouquet of flowers and a cute tiara on her head.

