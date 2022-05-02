A Twitter user has taken to social media to share his experience with a tailor who left him quite disappointed

In the photos shared, the man who had commissioned the dressmaker for a white agbada, got one with a poorly-done design

A few days ago, Instagram comedian Funny Toheeb shared his comic version of actress Ini Edo's asoebi look

It appears not even the season of Ramadan can stop people from getting their heart broken by their designers/tailors.

A Twitter user identified as Aliyu Garba recently got internet users talking when he shared photos Howeof the outfit he commissioned a tailor to make an agbada with interwoven embroidery.

Ramadan edition: Man shares photo of agbada ordered vs what he got

Source: Instagram

Aliyu shared the post with a face-palming emoji signifying his disappointment and it is not hard to see.

While the embroidery design in the original outfit looks precise and professionally done, the one he got was glaringly crooked.

Social media users react

@dataoracle_:

"This is funny but it seems we're in the same boat. I ordered the same design. I haven't seen a more horrible Arewa logo than the one made on my agbada. I don reject am sha. God forbid!"

@_donfasco:

"Na just small alignment ear n dear."

@Mustaphaa_A:

"But did you try iron it first? "

@Uthmern_:

"It looks intentional because they almost got it right."

@__mrmohh:

"Na same thing, the only difference is camera "

Source: Legit.ng