A Nigerian lady is currently trending on social media after videos in which she showed off her outfit surfaced online

In the video shared by her makeup artist, the lady donned a green lace dress with a plunging sheer neckline

Several internet users have reacted to the asoebi look with many people voting down the revealing outfit

While many people set out to look their very best when it comes to owambe functions, there are those who tend to go overboard and in the process, go viral online for the wrong reasons.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose choice of asoebi style has earned her backlash online.

The revealing outfit has received mixed reactions. Credit: @elamorprobeauty

Source: Instagram

In photos shared by fashion blogger, @asoebibella, the lady is seen posing for the camera in a green dress with a revealing bustline.

A trip to her makeup artist's page reveals the complete attire as the lady is seen flaunting her asoebi look which featured a plunging neckline with a thigh-high slit.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users criticize the asoebi look

ceevon123:

"How do ladies feel comfortable walking around half naked?. Imagine wearing this to an occasion full of people. Na wa."

osalose_ose:

"My gender shaaaaa can’t we be decent again."

arewathrifts_empire:

"How’s she breathing???"

tastee_by_mira:

"You can be pretty and beauty with ur burst covered up."

chinweo_esq:

"Her envy for the couple is truly green. What the heck is this please."

lilyfidaisuan:

"Just kuku remove the cloth since the materia to sew am no reach complete am."

sheridanbx1:

"She looks tacky biko!"

omoeniade:

" utterly tasteless."

imagediva_millicent:

"What are you selling your body or the dress? Have some self-esteem. Don't listen to voices pushing you to your waterloo. All flattery is not love."

prankynasty:

"Nobody should dress like dis to my own event o."

That tailor will not make heaven: Reactions to photo of N140k dress recreation

While many tailors/designers have succeeded in putting smiles on the faces of their clients, the opposite appears to be the case for others.

In a post recently shared by fashion blogger, @asoebibella, a collage of a dress inspiration modelled on a mannequin is placed alongside a replicated version which didn't seem to turn out well.

The original design with sleeves made of multiple strands of beads was created in a mermaid style with a bejewelled bustline going all the way down to the hipline.

However, the lady's attempt at recreating the look didn't pan out as expected.

Source: Legit.ng