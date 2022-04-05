Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, Lucy Edet, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday, April 4

The Lockdown ex-housemate took to her Instagram page to share some dazzling new photos from her birthday shoot

Lucy who is known for experimenting with different looks had some fun switching up her looks for her shoot

Lucy Edet may be turning a year older but she most certainly isn't leaving her fabulous sense of style behind.

The Big Brother Naija 2020 star wowed fans with some glamorous photos when she marked her 32nd birthday on Monday, April 4.

The reality star clocked a year older. Photo credit: @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

In the series of photos shared, Lucy rocked two different looks for her birthday and in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at them.

Lucy in flirty pink/white ensemble

The Lockdown ex-housemate stayed true to her playful nature but kept things pretty girly and flirty in this lovely ensemble by designer, @nonnistics_.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The look comprised of a white see-through dress shirt which she paired with a knee-length pink leather skirt bedazzled with chain straps.

The bedazzled skirt and the pink bralette peeking underneath the see-through shirt gave her both an edgy and playful vibe.

Lucy in a ball gown

For the second and what appears to be the final look, Lucy - still sporting the same high bun - donned a ball gown.

The reality star and brand influencer looked rather regal in the gold and red mono strap dress.

The puffy sleeve and fitting around the bodice flattered her beautiful silhouette.

BBNaija star Liquorose proves singer Rihanna is her style twin with 3 looks

Roseline Afije is certainly one reality TV star who has refused to stay boxed into one brand of fashion and style.

When she's not rocking baggy jeans with oversized t-shirts, she's flaunting curves and skin in form-fitting and sometimes, revealing outfits.

Well, this probably explains why she has an affinity for Rihanna- or at least her sense of style.

Just like the Barbadian singer, Liqurose has continued to drop jaws and cause a buzz with almost everything she puts on.

Source: Legit.ng