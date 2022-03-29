Hollywood actress, Kristen Stewart, walked the red carpet at the Oscars in a complete Chanel ensemble

The movie star nominated in the Best Actress category donned a black satin jacket and matching shorts, with a white chiffon shirt

Fashion lovers on the internet have expressed divided thoughts about the Spencer actress' choice of outfit

Kristen Stewart has always been a red carpet chameleon as she has over the years served very different looks ranging from classic Hollywood sweetheart to edgy ensembles.

Well, the 2022 Academy Awards saw the Hollywood star go for a daring look featuring a pair of shorts.

The actress rocked shorts on the red carpet. Photo credit: Kristen Stewart

Source: Instagram

Recall she had been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in the Princess Diana biopic, Spencer - her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Her Oscars look

She walked the red carpet in a full Chanel attire, consisting of a custom-made black satin jacket and matching shorts, with a white chiffon shirt and black court shoes.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Stewart wore the shirt unbuttoned down to her navel, showing off a glittering Chanel Fine Jewellery statement necklace with onyx, spinel and diamonds.

According to Harpers Bazaar, explaining her decision to wear shorts on the red carpet, Stewart had this to say:

"I really wanted to be the most honest that I possibly could and not feel that I was telling someone’s else story but finding my own."

Internet users vote down on Kristen's outfit

dawnamariaohrwall:

"This is not a good look for an Oscar nominee for playing Princess Diana. It's a big NO for me."

balsam_aljashaami:

""

danylove:

"Look great, but note for the Oscar's ❌ maybe Grammys or People's Choice, Oscar's noooo "

yukdija:

"I don’t really like it "

rooseeker:

"Disappointed "

ashli.eli:

"I'm sorry but it's a no for me."

rainerpireslondon1:

"Bad choice! I miss Joan River’s she would have a lot to talk about her a Billie Eilish the curtain lady."

Others love the outfit

chase_terri:

"Love the outfit, necklace, hair, and eyeliner!! "

kaityshaw819:

"Kristen Stewart you look amazing and cool "

charleen_live:

"I love her outfit but maybe not for this occasion."

brysonisabella:

"Didn't have to wear a Fancy Dress. Like it.. very Original"

Tiffany Haddish corrects reporter who referred to her Oscars dress as 'costume'

Tiffany Haddish was not pleased by a reporter who referred to her gown as a 'costume' on the red carpet of The Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The actress was stopped for an interview by Lauren Zima of Entertainment Tonight but things didn't go as she had planned.

The reporter referred to Haddish's gown as a 'little costume change'. The 42-year-old actress stopped the interview to address the matter as she felt she was being disrespected.

Source: Legit.ng