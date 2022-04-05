Court wedding ensembles have evolved over the years are many ladies are leaning toward fashionable looks

From straight pants to midi skater dress, the list of stylish wears to rock on that special day is endless

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five gorgeous and head-turning ensembles to rock for your civil wedding

While most Nigerian brides go all out for their traditional and white wedding ceremonies, they often tend to keep things simple for their civil union.

There are numerous ways for brides to slay their wedding looks. Credit: @gartenderstile, @civilweddingnaija

However, simple doesn't have to be boring as there are many ways to switch things up fashion-wise for their special day.

From pant sets to form-fitted dresses, Legit.ng spotlights five looks perfect for court wedding brides.

Check them out below:

1. Off-shoulder look

Ini Dima-Okojie took to her Instagram page to share a stack of photos of her look for the special day.

She donned a two-piece ensemble which comprised of a bow-like design making the off-shoulder top and a pair of fitted pants.

Ini paired the elegant set by Derin Fabikun, with some stilettos, giving her look a bridal touch with a birdcage fascinator and a lovely bouquet.

2. Pant set

This elegant beauty spotted a pant set comprising of a peplum long sleeve blouse with applique around the bust.

She paired the look with some white fitted pants and a cute mini bouquet of white roses.

Rocking a birdcage fascinator, she brought some animal print pumps.

3. Lace and applique dress

For people who do not fancy pant sets, this stunning dress from Garten Der Stile is certainly a sure way to.

The lovely dress features an intricate design comprising of lace and applique that work together to flatter the feminine silhouette.

Depending on the choice of fascinator, you can either decide to add to the drama or keep it simple.

4. Cold-shoulder look

This bride came through in style for her big day.

She donned a beautiful jumpsuit dress with a cutout neckline and feather sleeves. The lovely bride finished the look with a circular headpiece.

5. Midi dress

If you're not a fan of pantsuits, jumpsuits or form-fitting dresses then this one is for you.

This lovely bride kept things girly in this midi skater dress. With a simple fascinator, she paired the look with some slingback pumps.

These are certainly some of the surest ways to slay on your court wedding day!

