A Ghanaian lady has left many internet users buzzing with reactions following her hairstyle choices for her wedding

In a series of compiled videos shared by the hairstylist, the said bride rocked six different hairstyles for her special day

Only a while ago, another Ghanaian bride impressed many internet users after she wore an ankara dress for her white wedding

For many fashion-forward babes, there is nothing like too much especially when it has to do with a special event such as the wedding day.

This appears to be the case for a Ghanaian bride who has since gone viral for sporting not one but six different hairstyles for her wedding day.

The bride rocked six different hairstyles. Photo credit: @ani_nessa

Source: Instagram

In the videos shared by the hairstylist, the bride is seen with different looks and dressed in different outfits, most of which were native attires, suggesting it was her traditional wedding ceremony.

From curly ponytails to way locs and curly bob styles, the bride certainly put in extra effort to stand out on her special day.

Watch the video below:

Internet users share thoughts

slushlashmakeover:

"Haaaa I can imagine the pressure the hairstylist and makeup artist went through… #time and #rush"

misssremmy:

"She must be a wig seller."

tee4tayo1:

"Look 4. But I have a question.... Was this all in 1 day?? Because if the answer is yes, what time did she have to enjoy the wedding??? All the rushing back and forth to change dress, hair and make up.... ‍♀️"

preciouskapfen:

"The make-up artist & hair stylist are definitely pro! No cap. I didn't notice a flaw was the makeup artist actually reapplying fresh makeup cos, her face was just too clean."

teepsycampbell:

"Look 1 but then which time do brides have to do all this on the wedding day .Abi Na 4days wedding "

bosslady_sb:

"I still don’t understand why I have to change 6 times in a day. The stress."

realadewunmi:

"She gave us the looks back to back and really look so pretty in all,kaii fine people everywhere o."

adesola_charis:

"I hope it wasn’t the same day she changed all this look because ordinary trad to wedding gown was stress."

kykysglam:

"I hope she enjoyed her day cos the circus of all these dress and hairstyle changes is giving me a whiplash!"

