Nigerian designer, Veekee James, is unarguably one of the leading womenswear brands especially when it comes to asoebi styles

Some months ago, the brand unveiled one of its designs and it has since been received with wide arms on the fashion scene

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the now-viral design and just why ladies are jumping on the look

It goes without saying that popular womenswear designer, Veekee James, is out here putting women in head-turning and elegant designs.

Known for her exquisite asoebi designs, the popular designer has gained the love and respect of many fashion lovers including celebrities.

The look has been replicated by several ladies. Photo credit: @veekeejames_official

Source: Instagram

In January, she unveiled yet another mindblowing design that seems to have left quite a number of people impressed.

Look 1

In the photo, the client is seen rocking a light peach dress which featured two differently-designed sleeves - one made of sheer fabric and the other of silk.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A pleated drape was attached from the shoulder, through the bodice and down to one part of the hip, flattering her curves.

Check out the design below:

Well, it didn't take long before other fashion lovers jumped on the style and it has so far become a trendy look for asoebi parties.

Look 2

Veekee James shared photos of another client rocking the look but in a different colour.

In this photo, the lady is seen in a dress made with silk rust-brown and black lace with the same rust-brown underlining.

Look 3

This fashionista diva added a bit of colour to the look.

Although the replication was by another designer, the execution was done perfectly. The lady's curve was sitting pretty in the gorgeous floor-length dress.

Look 4

Another lady came through with the slay in the now-popular design.

She opted for hers in maroon silk and pink lace fabric. She also added bold silver appliques which gave the dress a perfect finish.

Look 5

Another lady came through with the style recreation, going for the colour purple.

She shared a video of herself showing off her gorgeous replication and just like the others. she understood the assignment.

Although the style has been trending since January, we are yet to see a single replication go wrong and that is simply amazing!

What I ordered: Lady in disbelief as tailor recommended by mum disappoints her

Just as there are many talented tailors in Nigeria, there are also those who can't help but serve clients 'breakfast' - the Nigerian slang for disappointment.

This appears to be the case for a lady who recently got her own share of heartbreak from a tailor recommended by her mother.

In a Tiktok video that has since gone viral, the lady is seen showing a photo of the dress she ordered.

Source: Legit.ng