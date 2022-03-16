Popular Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Chioma Goodhair, was among the stars at the Herconomy awards night

The hair boss stepped out rocking a stunning purple number by celebrity designer, Xtra Brides Lagos

Earlier in February, Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, shared photos wearing the same look but in a different style

Nigerian designer, Xtra Brides Lagos, is unarguably one of the hottest womenswear brand in Nigeria and has definitely got a lot of celebrities looking like a million bucks.

Just recently, Chioma Ikokwu who is better known as Chioma Goodhair stepped out for Herconomy Awards & Gala night dressed to the nines in a purple number.

The stars rocked dresses in the same design. Photo credit: @symply_tacha and @chiomagoodhair

Source: Instagram

She shared a stack of photos in the bold design which she rocked in a full-length dress, featuring a leg-of-mutton sleeve with long ribbons at the end of the sleeves.

The cut-out around the bodice alongside her blond hair and smoky eye makeup gave the look an edgy vibe.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Tacha rocks red version

The Big Brother reality star, had in February, rocked a similar look by the same designer.

For Valentine's Day, she wowed fans when she shared photos of herself rocking a fiery look in honour of the Lovers' Day.

However, she opted for the design in red, showing off legs in a mini version of the look.

The top brand influencer paired the look with some sleek Mach and Mach pumps, wearing her hair in a ponytail.

Check out her look below:

